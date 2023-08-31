Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 1,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is 50.34%.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
