Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $153,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.94. The company had a trading volume of 649,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,433. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.81 and its 200-day moving average is $273.80. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,518 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

