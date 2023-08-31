Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 234.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 742,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 330,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

