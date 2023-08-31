IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading 0.4% Higher

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 5,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $396.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

