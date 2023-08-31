iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,317 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $422,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

