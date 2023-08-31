J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $9.45-$9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

