Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 64,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 118,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 862.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

