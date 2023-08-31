JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.58. JBS shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 231,581 shares.

JBS Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 10.01%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

