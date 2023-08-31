JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.58. JBS shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 231,581 shares.
JBS Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
Five stocks we like better than JBS
