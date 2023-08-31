Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 65,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

