Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.68

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.68 and last traded at C$33.56, with a volume of 214136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.32.

Keyera Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1520584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

