Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,296 shares of company stock worth $6,210,755 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock remained flat at $54.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,275,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,599. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

