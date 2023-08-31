KOK Price Reaches $0.0065 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. KOK has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $650,336.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.66 or 1.00048835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00647554 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $398,615.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.