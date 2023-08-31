Komodo (KMD) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.25 million and $11.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00095519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

