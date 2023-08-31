Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Lasertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.62%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Lasertec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transphorm and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Lasertec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million 9.82 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -4.20 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lasertec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Transphorm beats Lasertec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

