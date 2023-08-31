Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.30

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.30 and last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 2012922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,721. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

