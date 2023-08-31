Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Holdings Raised by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,472,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740,631 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up about 8.3% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yunqi Capital Ltd owned 0.28% of Lufax worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

