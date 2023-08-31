Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 66,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,467. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Malibu Boats
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oracle Corp.’s 100% Rally: Refueled
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.