Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of MBUU opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 176.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
