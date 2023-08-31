MetisDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $51.68 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.57 or 0.00044362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $890,672.88 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.94880999 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $806,167.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

