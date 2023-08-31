MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 0.7% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.51. 36,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 21,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.