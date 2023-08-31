MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Up 0.6%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 103,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 234,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

