Mina Market Cap Tops $360.60 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $360.60 million and $6.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,069,156,253 coins and its circulating supply is 960,311,395 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,068,950,332.8400393 with 959,912,202.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39081261 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,145,080.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

