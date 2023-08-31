Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 399,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $86,080,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.