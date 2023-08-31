MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $87,413.97 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

