Must Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 159,890 Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Broadwind comprises approximately 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Broadwind by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Broadwind Stock Up 0.2 %

Broadwind stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,874. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.50. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadwind Profile

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.