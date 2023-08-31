Must Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,206 shares during the period. a.k.a. Brands makes up 1.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of a.k.a. Brands worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

AKA remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Thursday. 152,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

a.k.a. Brands Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

