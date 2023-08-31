Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NSSC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 551,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,170. The company has a market capitalization of $909.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. William Blair cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

