nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.35 on Thursday. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 53,331.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

