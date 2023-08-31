NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. NIO updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NIO Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:NIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,861,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,044,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NIO by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
