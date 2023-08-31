Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.58 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 76.05 ($0.96). Approximately 41,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 183,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.45 ($0.98).

Novacyt Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of £53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.66 and a beta of -2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.38.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.