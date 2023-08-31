Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.