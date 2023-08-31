Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.85. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 146,542 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
