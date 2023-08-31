Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.85. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 146,542 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.