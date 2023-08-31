Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.89

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 23704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEXF

Onex Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.