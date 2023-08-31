Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 291,392 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Oracle worth $411,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

