P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKFKF

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $71.83.

(Get Free Report)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.