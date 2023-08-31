P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.5 days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
