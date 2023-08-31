Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Up 1.5%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 33,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 113,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.72. The firm has a market cap of C$161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

