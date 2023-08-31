PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 25.7% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,440,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,239,000 after buying an additional 704,337 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PayPal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PYPL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 13,834,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,428,672. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

