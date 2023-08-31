PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,436. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 104.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

