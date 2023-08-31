Pentair (PNR) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pentair to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pentair pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pentair pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pentair has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Pentair lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair 1 3 11 0 2.67 Pentair Competitors 1048 4275 5582 86 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pentair and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pentair presently has a consensus target price of $69.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.51%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Pentair’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pentair has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Pentair has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pentair and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair $4.12 billion $480.90 million 23.58 Pentair Competitors $4.53 billion $394.51 million 553.56

Pentair’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pentair. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pentair and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair 11.82% 22.39% 9.50% Pentair Competitors -7.74% -7.31% 1.04%

Summary

Pentair beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations. The company also manufactures and sells fluid treatment products, such as advanced membrane filtration products, separation systems, and membrane bioreactors; water supply and disposal, solid handling, fluid transfer, and turbine pumps; and valves, spray nozzles, process filtration systems, and gas recovery solutions for food and beverage, fluid separation technologies, water and wastewater treatment, water wells, pressure boosting, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, crop spray, fluid circulation and transfer, fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, residential and municipal wells, and wastewater solids handling applications. It offers its products under the the Everpure, KBI, Kreepy Krauly, Manitowoc Ice, Pleatco, RainSoft, and Sta-Rite; and Pentair, Aurora, Berkeley, Codeline, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Haffmans, Hydromatic, Hypro, Jung Pumpen, Myers, Sta-Rite, Shurflo, Südmo, and X-Flow brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

