Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,771,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,179,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

