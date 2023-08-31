Prudential PLC Acquires 31,206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.35. 28,129,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,538,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

