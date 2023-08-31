Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 130,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,714,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Visa by 65.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $245.68. 5,516,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

