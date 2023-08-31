Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32,535.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,770 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $173,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. 26,946,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,205,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $113.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.