Prudential PLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.48 and its 200-day moving average is $515.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

