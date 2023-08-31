Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.83 and its 200-day moving average is $303.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

