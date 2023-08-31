QUASA Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,322.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,092.50 or 1.00041390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00082886 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,395.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.