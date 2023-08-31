RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $839,960.88 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

