Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.