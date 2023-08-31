REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.