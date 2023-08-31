Reviewing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chord Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $184.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Chord Energy and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $4.01 billion 1.67 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.95 Crescent Energy $2.63 billion 0.86 $96.67 million $4.27 3.19

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55% Crescent Energy 7.30% 32.29% 5.41%

Volatility and Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Crescent Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

